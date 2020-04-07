Chuck Vetzner: The coronavirus hoax is that Trump is handling it well

Dear Editor: Donald Trump was correct in his initial appraisal that the coronavirus involves a hoax. That hoax is embodied in Scott Walker’s contentions that Trump was ahead of the curve and took decisive and bold action to combat its spread. While most of your readers probably realize this, I will point to one anecdote that demonstrates our Third World response. My daughter is a physician at a Seattle clinic. It remains so short of protective masks that it is circulating instructions for individuals to sew homemade masks and provide them to the clinic.