Chuck Vetzner: The coronavirus hoax is that Trump is handling it well

Dear Editor: Donald Trump was correct in his initial appraisal that the coronavirus involves a hoax. That hoax is embodied in Scott Walker’s contentions that Trump was ahead of the curve and took decisive and bold action to combat its spread. While most of your readers probably realize this, I will point to one anecdote that demonstrates our Third World response. My daughter is a physician at a Seattle clinic. It remains so short of protective masks that it is circulating instructions for individuals to sew homemade masks and provide them to the clinic.
Even more tragic than the federal government’s woeful preparedness for this crises is the preliminary indication that around half the country agrees with the Walker/Trump propaganda.
Chuck Vetzner
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!