Chuck Litweiler: We should move past the two-party system

Dear Editor: We are back to more "normal" politics nationally. Voter turnout was high, violence was rare and the vote was fair — all wonderful. But the election demonstrated serious problems with the two party process.
Obscene amounts of money were spent. For sure Citizens United opened the floodgates, but was this necessary to get out the vote? In 2016 the original Republican debate had the spectacle of seven Republican candidates requiring Trump to declare that he would support whomever won the primaries. This time about a dozen Democratic candidates wasted their time on a race based on their polling results and ability to raise money. This only to get into the TV debates — only to have the candidate chosen by the Black voters of South Carolina.
I long to vote for a candidate who advocates drastically cutting immigration levels. I can't because the Republicans are wrong on every other issue important to me. Were we in a multiparty system with proportional representation that might not be the case. In most parliamentary democracies a serious internal split would result in an additional party. If a party did not win an outright majority it would have to seek partnership with at least one other party in order to govern. The compromises are between parties and not within a "broad tent" party. Deadlocks like ours over gun regulation, climate change, immigration would be less likely.
Maybe this is impossible within our presidential system. We have had the worst these last four years. If the process results in stalemate on major issues over the next three years, maybe it will be time to vote for other than the two party candidates.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!