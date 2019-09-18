Dear Editor: Since 1971, parents in the U.S. have chosen to have fewer children. Our birth rate stands at about replacement levels now. This happened without parents consulting the powers that be in this country.
At the same time the powers that be have chosen to import people at the highest levels in our history. About a million people a year have moved here as legal permanent residents since the late 1980s. Millions more have entered the country illegally with little effort to to enforce our laws. The powers that be never gave us a choice in this matter through elections. They have claimed that the success of our economy depends on high levels of immigration. Any problems that were created or worsened by this mass movement were ignored or downplayed. Leaving the illegal mass immigration issue not dealt with allowed Donald Trump to be elected president.
If we can't get the powers that be to drastically cut the number of immigrants we should at least try to help stem the tide through other methods. This means providing birth control products and information in poor countries to anyone who wants it. Not just providing the information but encouraging its use through education. It means support for the equality of women — education for all. It means working with organizations that are using innovative media messages to plant the seeds of choice stymied by traditional customs. It means support for small loans to individuals — best done through existing nonprofits. We must take action that will make hope possible to people where they are rather than seeing immigration as the only hope. We need to return to the original intent of the creator of the Statue of Liberty: "Liberty Enlightening the World."
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
