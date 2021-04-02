Chuck Litweiler: Vote Amani Latimer-Burris for Dane County Board

Dear Editor: A remarkable woman is running to represent the 12th District in east/northeast Madison on the Dane County Board.
You can learn her beliefs and positions on issues by going on her website or or reading all the interviews in the press or the League of Women Voters voting guide. Her Slogan "Unity in Our Differences" sums them up.
What you don't get in the words is her personality and tenacity. She has infectious enthusiasm, a good sense of humor and enormous energy. The incumbent has all the endorsements of local politicians and a long record in local politics. He has the organizational endorsements. He has the money to fill our mailboxes with literature. Amani has the creativity and personal effort that only a woman could bring to a campaign. She has written some 3,000 notes to voters and campaigned door to door. We will be well served if she wins.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
