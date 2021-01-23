Chuck Litweiler: U.S. encourages too much immigration

Dear Editor: The yearly average of legal immigrants to the United States from 1998 through 2018 was one million. By comparison the total number of COVID-19 deaths here until Jan. 20 was 406,000. The total number of deaths from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Korean War is 603,000 — a combined total of a little more than one million.
Why do we need so many immigrants? What other country in the world encourages massive immigration?
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
