Chuck Litweiler: Smaller, full-time Common Council wouldn't guarantee better results

Dear Editor: If alderpersons feel very strongly that low-income people are underrepresented on the City Council they have a remedy at hand. They can inform the Council that they want to resign in order to make a vacancy on the condition that the Council choose a low-income person to replace them. If there are no immediate applicants the Council should call on nonprofit organizations, churches, etc. to seek out and encourage people to apply. The Council should drop the practice of choosing people who indicate they will not run for office in the next election.
If Council members do not want to resign they can take the longer route of filling vacancies as they arise.
The proposed pay rate of $67,000 a year for full-time Council members is not justifiable. If the area median income on which it is calculated includes land outside the city and Blooming Grove it is wrong on its face. Since alderpersons are public employees it would me sense to look at the median income of state or city employees. Personally, I think that pay should be no more than that received by state representatives: $50,950. I'm not convinced we would get a better product from a smaller, full-time Common Council.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
