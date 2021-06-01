Chuck Litweiler: Rein in costs for BRT stations

Dear Editor: I assumed until now that stations on the Bus Rapid Transit would be built to protect riders from inclement weather while waiting for the buses. Apparently their primary function is to beautify the city at the cost of $300,000 for each of 30 stations.
To meet my understanding we should build 'shelters' like the bus shelters around Capitol Square. If the arts community wants to go beyond the expense of taxpayer-funded stations of this type then they should raise the funds privately to pay for these 'amenities.' If that means that only a few full dream stations are built, let them be in the areas of the city closest to the major donors. I'm willing to be a second-class rider getting on at a less fancy station.
Thirty stations seems like a lot. If the primary purposes for the BRT are to get more people out of cars and more living units closer to the route, we could probably skip a station or two closest to the Capitol on either side. More of them are probably not driving already.
Lets get real about taxpayer-funded spending. We are already being told that (who knows how much of?) the wheel tax is not going into the BRT fund. I'm guessing that many of us who supported the concept of the BRT are now suffering from buyers' remorse.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
