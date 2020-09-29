Chuck Litweiler: Past experience gives little confidence for Reindahl Park center

Dear Editor: It is clear from the tenor of discussion on the Finance Committee that alders want a very large Imagination Center. What started originally as a library proposal will seek to accommodate skills training, youth recreation facilities, a library, you name it. If a building that large must be built in Reindahl Park it must be sited in a current playing field. Sites proposed to date will destroy the rest of the park.
The parks director would use the Imagination Center plans to set off planning for a new shelter and changed parking on the present site. Any such plans should be considered only on their merits, not on the basis of building a free standing center. Particularly if money is not a factor — and it hasn't been front and center so far — spend whatever is needed to get the site right for the uses you propose.
Our experience with the Parks Department and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District to date gives us no confidence for the future. The latest example is installation of an asphalt bike path through the park and woods — one which will seldom be used.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
