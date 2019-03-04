Dear Editor: I know about milk production only what I read in the media. It is no surprise that the rise of huge dairy farms coincides with milk overproduction. One way or another they have figured out how to ride out low prices. If death ever faced these operations they would be bailed out by the government because they are "too big to fail."
When it comes to a worker shortages the big operators tell us they must have immigrant labor. I'll bet that none of the dairy farmers losing their farms relied on immigrant laborers. The big operators can turn to H1B visas or have the government look the other way as they hire illegal labor. This is much easier than investigating how to get Americans to do the work. I suggest that colleges and universities encourage workers by granting 12 credits to any enrolled student who works for a semester or summer in a dairy operation. It does not appear that the jobs immigrants are hired for would inspire long-term commitments from Americans. In the past that commitment came from the possibility/probability of owning and managing the farm.
I doubt other countries treat agriculture the same way we do. We will always need subsidies when farmers suffer from serious conditions they can't control. When subsidies are needed they should go most generously to owner-operated farms and less or none to those farms that rely on investment funds.
In recent years Honor Flights to Washington have been given to surviving WWII veterans. Maybe we need an Honor Tour in Wisconsin to the dairy farmers who are hanging on by a thread or have lost their farms. The rest of us need to pay more attention to the sources of the dairy products we use.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
