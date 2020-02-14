Chuck Litweiler: Madison should start holding nonbinding referendums

Dear Editor: Non-binding referendums have been held on different issues in a number of cities in Wisconsin. They would be very helpful in gauging public opinion on contentious issues whose foremost impact is not citywide. A good current example would be the area impacted by increased noise from the F-35s. It is probably not possible to limit a referendum to the immediately affected area but it could be held in all the aldermanic districts adjacent to the airport. A referendum could go on the April election ballot. Another example is the proposal to build a multi-use center on the site of the Odana Golf Course clubhouse at considerable expense. The rest of us in the city should know whether the residents of adjacent wards want and would use the facility.
Members of the Council have expressed a great deal of concern about involving more people in city governance. You can be certain that tallying voters' opinions before making decisions would ignite participation.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
