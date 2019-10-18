Dear Editor: I am not a registered Democrat but I will give some advice to primary voters. Joe Biden can't count on beating either Trump or Pence "like a drum." He has reached his peak both in terms of age and political achievements. The fact that his son is turning big bucks by trading on his father's name in the hot spots of the world turns people off, regardless of whether he has done anything shady or not. The Democrats have not won the presidency with a Washington politician since John Kennedy. This rules out most of the candidates featured in the October debate.
Joe Biden is not the only "moderate" who has a chance of winning the presidency. Two outsiders with the work credits for the job lack foremost the funding to get noticed so far. They are not running on big plans that cannot be financed. Both Gov. Bullock of Montana and John Delaney of Maryland are putting campaign finance reform high on their agendas. Bullock took Citizens United to the court based on a 100-year-old Montana law. He dealt with monopoly business practices, drunk driving legislation and assured public access to lakes, rivers and public lands. Delaney founded companies that financed smaller sized health care services lent to small and medium sized businesses, then served in the House for about three terms.
The election will likely be decided in the Electoral College again. Either of these men would run better in those deciding states. The prospect of impeachment will suck the air out of politics and debates until it concludes. Probably most people are exhausted by politics now. The Democrats need younger — by two decades in either case — "moderate" outsiders with records of achievement. If you believe this, donate to either of these men.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.