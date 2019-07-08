Dear Editor: The U.S. Supreme Court's endorsement of political gerrymandering is motivated by vulgar politics, not respect for democracy and the rule of law. Just as shameful is the suggestion that the state of Wisconsin should seek to recover attorneys fees from the plaintiffs, even after they had prevailed at trial. How is the Democratic attorney general even considering that? That's an outrage. The state of Wisconsin should erect statues in their honor, not seek to bankrupt them for standing up for democracy when no one else would.
Chuck Grau
Bedford, New Hampshire
