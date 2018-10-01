Dear Editor: It’s that time of year when people with Medicare review their health insurance choices and enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan for the coming year.
People typically have a lot of questions as they research their Medicare options, which primarily include Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, before finding the plan that best fits their needs.
Here are a few of the most commonly asked questions:
When is the annual enrollment period to choose a Medicare plan for 2019?
The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period takes place from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2018, for coverage that takes effect Jan. 1, 2019.
Does Medicare include coverage for my prescription drugs?
Original Medicare does not cover most prescription drugs. Many Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, or you can sign up for a Part D Prescription Drug Plan separately. A licensed agent can look up your medications and tell you what the cost of each drug would be on a plan.
How do I find out if my doctors, hospitals and specialists are in my Medicare Advantage plan’s provider network?
Most Medicare Advantage plans offer easy-to-use online tools to help you find doctors and hospitals that are in the plan’s network.
Chuck Dow
Humana regional president of Medicare
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.