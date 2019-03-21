Dear Editor: Next month’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election between Judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer is the most consequential of our lifetime. A Neubauer victory would undo the innumerable reforms that returned Wisconsin from the abyss and result in a continuation of the radical, progressive jurisprudence espoused by Shirley Abrahamson, the most partisan justice to ever sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Recently, while speaking before the Door County Democratic Party, Lisa Neubauer castigated Judge Hagedorn for his ties to Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Party, and decried Hagedorn’s “partisanship.”
Stop and think about her denunciation, for a minute. She castigated her opponent for being a Republican and working for Walker while speaking at a Democratic Party event; her actions are the epitome of hypocrisy.
Unlike many progressive activists, Neubauer puts her money where he mouth is, having contributed more than $27,000 to Democratic candidates and liberal politicians including $8,800 to Jim Doyle, shortly before he appointed her to the Court of Appeals; an example of nepotism at its finest.
Who really is Lisa Neubauer? Quite frankly, she is a left-wing, progressive Democrat with more than three decades of service to the party. Indeed, Neubauer attended an anti-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., shortly after President Trump’s election; that was just the tip of the iceberg, however. Judge Neubauer has worked for innumerable Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Fred Risser, her husband is former chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and Bill Clinton’s 1992 and 1996 presidential campaigns; and her daughter, Greta, is a Democratic state representative.
Lisa Neubauer is nothing more than a left-wing shill masquerading as an impartial justice. Politics, for Lisa Neubauer, is a way of life. Brian Hagedorn has my vote on April 2.
Christopher Schaefer
Madison
