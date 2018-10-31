Dear Editor: With Japan recently conducting war games in the South China Sea, China exponentially increasing its naval expenditures, and American hegemony, particularly naval supremacy, waning, American needs a senator who ascertains the consequentiality of these threats to American primacy.
Fox six years, Tammy Baldwin opposed funding increases for military personnel while simultaneously voting to expand the failed, undeclared and unconstitutional wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Leah Vukmir, on the contrary, is committed to bringing American service members home from nations that seek to destroy the freedoms we have come to cherish, ensuring that America has a naval capable to defending all four oceans, and restoring dominance in the South China Sea.
The South China Sea is a major hub for international commerce, relied upon by innumerable nations, particularly the United States, for import and export of commercial goods. As Japan, Britain and France, to name a few, have conducted war games and/or sent ships into the region to curtail Chinese influence, America has dramatically reduced its naval operations and presence in the South China Sea.
Now, more than ever, it is imperative the Americans reject liberal internationalism — a grand strategy that emerged under the auspices of Lord Palmerston during the 19th century and has been wholeheartedly embraced by Tammy Baldwin — and instead, embrace Taftian noninterventionism, a term developed by this author and named after former Ohio senator Robert Taft to describe a worldview that advocates for the minimalization of nation states in the global stage, particularly as it relates to offensive wars. More specifically, Taftian noninterventionism posits that sovereign nation states should refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of another or violating their state sovereignty.
Unlike Tammy Baldwin, Leah Vukmir recognizes that defense of American geostrategic interests are paramount in today’s multipolar world. For these reasons, I support Leah Vukmir.
Christopher Schaefer
Madison
