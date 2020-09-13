Christopher Guilfoil: Edgewood 'crusader' logo continues to stoke injustice

Dear Editor: How can it be that the Madison community tolerates the continued usage of the Crusader logo and image at Edgewood High School? In this time of awakening consciousness toward the injustices of systemic racism in America, Edgewood High School persists in stoking this injustice with the usage of an image of a "boxing" crusading knight. And who is he boxing with? The Muslim and Arab peoples of Middle Eastern crusades are his victims. The school has been challenged on this front for a long time and continues to succeed in whitewashing history and claiming its usage of the concept "crusader" has noble qualities. I am a graduate of EHS and hope that someday they come to terms with the reality of this logo and what they are teaching their students with its usage.
Christopher Guilfoil
Eugene, Oregon
