Christopher Eaton: A quote for Grothman's consideration

Dear Editor: For Glenn Grothman's consideration:
"Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if laborhad not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves much the higher consideration."
Who said that? Karl Marx? Maybe, I don't know. That's Abraham Lincoln, Dec. 3 1861.
I just couldn't resist after reading Dave Zweifel's column with Grothman bringing up those scary Marxists.
Christopher Eaton
Madison
