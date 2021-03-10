Christine Tsubokura: We don't teach our children to cheat, so lawmakers shouldn't either

Dear Editor: I would like to comment on drawing fair maps. Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in America. Gerrymandering sets up an unfair election system that does not reflect the will of Wisconsinites.
I tried to teach my children, as I’m sure you do with your children, grandchildren and students, about fairness and that to win by manipulation or cheating is not OK. When I learned about gerrymandering, I was shocked that manipulation of the boundaries to favor the party in power was the practice of choice used by both parties. Gerrymandering is used to essentially rig the system and win by creating an unfair advantage.
I live in Iowa County. When 74% of the voters here supported our fair maps referendum, they were saying “cheating to win” is not OK. But passing that referendum does not ensure that a new, fairer process will be automatically put in place. A People’s Map Commission has been formed to draw fair maps. Go to govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps for more information. We must stay vigilant for the next step because it will be an uphill battle to get fair maps passed in the state Legislature.
Voting is a sacred right and whether it is gerrymandered maps or any form of voter suppression, it is NOT FAIR! We deserve to have a system that ensures that the winner win “fair and square,” as children would say.
Christine Tsubokura
Mineral Point
