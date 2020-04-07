Christine Beck: Why give Walker a forum?

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: When I first moved to Madison years back, the Cap Times stood for progressive and truthful causes. Reading the tripe from Scott Walker in today’s Opinions is disheartening. Walker fabricates a president who does not exist in reality and puts us all at risk during this pandemic with his erratic behavior, and he condemns the Democrats for trying to protect the average American by rejecting another giveaway to the wealthy and connected. Why do you feel the need to give Walker a forum to promote this baloney?