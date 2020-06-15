Christa J. Fisher, Katharine Goray and Tina Hogel: If Sheriff Mahoney is sincere about reform, start with the Dane County Jail

Dear Editor: In response to Sheriff Dave Mahoney's recent op-ed about rebuilding trust: Make no mistake — the police violence we are protesting is not limited to the streets. Thousands of men, women and children locked in the Dane County Jail are subjected to this same violence. Hidden behind a cement and steel fortress, there are no bystanders to video their frequent, unjust and cruel treatment. And due to the deeply rooted rule of “Deputy Discretion” there is rarely accountability.

Our incarcerated brothers and sisters file complaints but their testimony as “criminals” and “convicts” is denied credibility, while the judgement of uniformed perpetrators is unquestioned. The irresponsible grievance system ensures the carbon copy-less complaints are filed in the trash.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Having served in the jail, we are witnesses of the dominance against the incarcerated, many of whom are poor, black and brown. Daily rights are revoked due to a “look or tone,” confinement in a solitary cell is punishment for a “bad attitude,” limbs and digits broken and crushed in response to mental health crises, and medical care withheld as retribution. All of this happens atop the normalized violence and oppression inherent to institutions which lock people in cages.