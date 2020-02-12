Chris Turner: Vote Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board

Chris Turner: Vote Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board

Dear Editor: Primary elections are on Feb. 18 when voters in Madison will vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Madison School Board, seat 6. I support Christina Gomez Schmidt for School Board.

During the campaign, she has emphasized reducing disparities, approval of a research-based K-5 reading curriculum, school safety and increasing transparency and accountability. She has experience in effectively managing budgets and setting policy. Her skills will help our schools promote academic achievement for all students.

I know Christina personally and know that for more than a decade she has promoted, and worked with, our Madison public schools to improve and strengthen them.

Please vote on Feb. 18 and join me in supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt.

Chris Turner

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics