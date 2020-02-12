Chris Turner: Vote Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board

Dear Editor: Primary elections are on Feb. 18 when voters in Madison will vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Madison School Board, seat 6. I support Christina Gomez Schmidt for School Board.
During the campaign, she has emphasized reducing disparities, approval of a research-based K-5 reading curriculum, school safety and increasing transparency and accountability. She has experience in effectively managing budgets and setting policy. Her skills will help our schools promote academic achievement for all students.
I know Christina personally and know that for more than a decade she has promoted, and worked with, our Madison public schools to improve and strengthen them.
Please vote on Feb. 18 and join me in supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt.
Chris Turner
Madison
