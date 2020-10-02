Chris Lee: 'Unreasonable Suspicion' article gives us much to think about

Dear Editor: Natalie Yahr's article, "Unreasonable Suspicion," page 20) brings up good issues to consider. Regarding the incident at the Monona home (with Toren Young and Keonte Furdge), I don't think the problem was with police being called. The caller reportedly used the non-emergency number, said the person who'd lived in the house had died, and thought the house was supposed to be empty. I think it could have been handled better, and I don't think Furdge should have been handcuffed, unless he was threatening the officers or presenting a clear and present danger. If police had simply come to the door and said we need to check on this situation because we got a phone call, it might have been uncomfortable, but much less traumatic and insulting than having police enter with guns drawn.
When I expressed that view in June after the story broke, one person responded that police have no idea the situation they are going into and it's good for them to take every precaution to ensure they aren't hurt. But put yourself in Furdge's position. How would you feel if police came to a place that you had a right to be in, with guns drawn, and handcuffed you? Should police draw their guns when they arrive on any scene and handcuff everyone, just to be safe? After all, anyone could be carrying a gun or knife and you can't know their intentions. Imagine police doing that for shoplifting calls or traffic accidents. How would you feel?
I do understand that police face real threats daily in this country. I am not discounting those. If police have their guns and know how to draw them quickly, can't they ask a person questions and keep an eye on them, without the more extreme measures? If it was an active shooter incident, that's different. It depends on the situation and the overt danger level. Balance and calm heads. We need more of that in this country and unfortunately some groups and much rhetoric seem to be pushing us the opposite way.
I think many people just want to prevent crime and stop the increasing number of shots-fired cases and violence in the Madison area. It doesn't matter to me whether the perpetrator is Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, or what creed or nationality or political persuasion.
I like planespotting (watching and photographing aircraft) and in the years after the 9/11 attacks, you can imagine that aroused more suspicion. Once while videotaping in Schiller Park near O'Hare, a police officer arrived and questioned me. Someone had called and thought my actions were suspicious. I'm sure he ran my license plate. I can't remember if he asked for my driver's license. While it can be a little intimidating and embarrassing, I understood why he checked out the situation. I don't blame him at all. The big difference is that he didn't handcuff me or point his gun at me. ('But how did he know you weren't a terrorist? Better to be safe and tackle you to the ground and cuff you.') Balance goes a long way. So does the Golden Rule: how would I like to be treated and how would I feel?
Chris Lee
Madison
