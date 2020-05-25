Chris Kalscheur: Health care workers deserve the best possible protection

Dear Editor: On May 12, I joined a live streaming memorial for nurses who have died of the COVID-19 virus. Of the 301 total nurses throughout the world, 130 were from the United States and died due to insufficient or inadequate PPE and insufficient or inadequate infection control protocols. By contrast, Canada has not had ANY nurses die contracting the virus at work. (First Canada nurse death reported May 13).

If we are unwilling to protect nurses, who will take care of us? Not one of the bills passed by the Senate has addressed any funding for health care facilities for these supplies. The Defense Production Act has not been activated for production of appropriate PPE.

Instead, “decontamination and disinfection” of used disposable masks is being reported as a good thing. Any nurse would never consider this as safe practice. Would you purchase recycled decontaminated disposable face masks for your personal use?! Health care workers deserve the BEST possible protection in order to provide the safest care which we all deserve.

If we want safer facilities for every workplace, more PPE and want to learn ways to work for these, a helpful website is www.protectnurses.org. Mother Jones said “Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.”

Chris Kalscheur