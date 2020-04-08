Chris Gargan: Walker op-ed supporting Trump was disingenuous

Dear Editor: Scott Walker's recent encomium to the actions of Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be laughable if it wasn't so deliberately disingenuous and blatantly false in both its details and conclusions. While calling for unity and a cessation of partisanship he doesn't hesitate to take a swipe at Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues who are trying to prevent Trump and his co-conspirators from emptying the tax payer funded piggy bank into the pockets of the financial industry and corporate owners and leaders.

Trump's failure to plan for and execute a cogent response to the pandemic has been well documented in every major and credible news source. His grotesque posturing, blame shifting, lying, and contempt for his fellow Americans has been on ample display. It comes as little surprise that Walker has little interest and understanding of the actual science involved with the spread of COVID-19. It does not surprise that he promotes the false narrative of Trump's competence.

It seems astonishing to me that we still have voters who seem so eager to endorse the lies and distortions of politicians like Walker, a man who prior to losing the election to Gov. Evers, has never had a job in the private sector. Please wake up Wisconsin and deliver us from the misery of incompetence and mendacity.

Chris Gargan