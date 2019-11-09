Dear Editor: In response to Spencer Black's column, "When it comes to Trump, the facts are damning enough":
Well sadly no, they are not. What we do know is that for a disturbingly large percentage of Americans, and a disproportionate number of Wisconsinites, facts don't matter at all. What Trump has unwittingly revealed is who we truly are as a nation. We are almost certainly irreconcilably divided. People who gleefully either accept or dismiss the jailing of children ripped from their parents' arms, the routine bigotry and misogyny that spews forth from the mouths of Trump and his acolytes, the deliberate choice to accept routine lying from the highest office, the urge to visit tragedy and pain on people seen as different either by race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation; these are people who either never bought into the notion of what it meant to be a truly great nation, a model for the world, or are so eager to burn down the house of their neighbor that they will gladly throw in their own in the bargain.
Facts won't alter the permanent shame Trump has visited upon our international standing, our dignity as a nation and our sense of unity. We are a nation that delights in hate, wallows in misery and has made greed and corruption the national virtue. Facts won't change the willing ignorance of people who would rather see our nation collapse on the ash heap of history than lift a hand to extend generosity and hope to those it scorns.
There is no happy ending to this fable.
Chris Gargan
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.