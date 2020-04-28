Chris Gargan: The time is right to reform Madison schools

Dear Editor: That academic performance disparities exist in the Madison Public Schools is a matter of public record backed by clear statistical measures. While there is some debate over the cause of these disparities there also seems to be a stubborn intractability in bringing a quick solution to the problem.

As we have been reading lately, school closings and the subsequent reliance on either online instruction, home schooling efforts or a combination of both suggest that these disparities may become exacerbated by a student's access to the appropriate technology to take advantage of at least the technical aspect of this solution. Of course student learning in these circumstances will also be affected by a parent's ability and preparation to assist their children maintain their educational progress. Some parents, due to economic circumstances, level of educational attainment, and practical organization skills will be better prepared than others to meet this challenge.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.