Chris Gargan: The time is right to reform Madison schools

Dear Editor: That academic performance disparities exist in the Madison Public Schools is a matter of public record backed by clear statistical measures. While there is some debate over the cause of these disparities there also seems to be a stubborn intractability in bringing a quick solution to the problem.
As we have been reading lately, school closings and the subsequent reliance on either online instruction, home schooling efforts or a combination of both suggest that these disparities may become exacerbated by a student's access to the appropriate technology to take advantage of at least the technical aspect of this solution. Of course student learning in these circumstances will also be affected by a parent's ability and preparation to assist their children maintain their educational progress. Some parents, due to economic circumstances, level of educational attainment, and practical organization skills will be better prepared than others to meet this challenge.
Public education as practiced in this community is what it is. The organizational structure, the teachers doing the work, the curriculum designs, the resources etc. are a given fact. Some prominent voices in the community adhere to the claim that disparate outcomes of educational achievement are largely due to an ingrained, structural and institutionally supported racism. Whether this is true or not is not something I am qualified to debate nor do I have any data that support or deny this thesis.
But I can recognize opportunity when I see it.The moment is ripe for a unique opportunity for those who hold to this belief to prove their argument. Unconstrained by the structure and practices of the school system they have this moment to create and implement a format and delivery system that will evidence their beliefs. A structure uncontrolled by a system they find inimical to the best interests of their children could be established that would not only help close that achievement gap, but would also establish credible evidence to support a workable solution.
Will this be difficult? You bet it will. Are there people in the community willing to help? You bet there are. I, for one, a veteran of 40 years practice in higher education will help. But I cannot initiate nor sell this idea to the target community. That has to come from within. This will be the real test of leadership for the needs of the children, and their future.
Chris Gargan
Verona
