Chris Gargan: Rhodes-Conway's apology for police video was unnecessary

This is not a zero sum game. The police and the citizens of Madison are not enemies or occupants of opposite, hostile camps. The police are fellow citizens appointed to do a difficult job often in hazardous circumstance. They, in an ideal situation, are there to protect citizens in the moment of acting on their constitutional rights. Acting as if they are enemies of those rights, as if they are enemies of the citizens, paints a distorted and dangerous picture, a stereotype, if you will, of the police. For people to demand, rightly, that they not be stereotyped on the basis of appearance, to fail to extend that courtesy to serving officers, is wrong and unfair, and Mayor Rhodes-Conway is giving credence to that injustice with her awkward and unnecessary apology.