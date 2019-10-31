Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW, WITH TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...DANE, LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. SPORADIC TREE LIMBS MAY FALL AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE HEAVY WEIGHT OF THE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&