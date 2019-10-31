Dear Editor: So after two terms of a Republican governor, a gerrymandered Legislature that monopolizes the lawmaking in the state, three years of Trump, two of them with full control of Congress, a lock on the Supreme Court and decades of welfare (I mean price supports and government purchase of unwanted cheese), the farmers of Wisconsin are unhappy but still supporting the governing status quo.
Well, cry me a river. Whining because you're overproducing a product/ commodity that people don't want, complaining that your welfare/support checks and tariff relief checks aren't big enough and supporting the arrest and expulsion of the people who actually do the agricultural work in this country isn't enough? This is an administration that is reducing food support to the American poor. Reduction in food stamps and lunch programs. Farmers are voting to take away customers for the very products they make while they themselves on the taxpayers' largess. And let's not forget the CRP programs that reward farmers for not actually growing things on their land.
Perhaps if those same noble, benighted rural voters tried to see themselves as part of a larger community of citizens they might be able to engage the support of the "goofballs" they hold in such contempt.
Chris Gargan
Verona
