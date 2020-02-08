Chris Gargan: MMSD is a failing example of social experimentation

Dear Editor: Once again Madison chooses to look in the wrong direction and complain about lack of progress. The problem in the Madison schools, as you can determine by talking to any teacher or staff person who can be guaranteed anonymity and not fear for their job, is not disproportionality of suspensions but rather a refusal to establish behavioral standards and a willingness to enforce them. If students know they can engage in virtually any behavior without risk, can make as many false accusations as they are willing knowing there is no penalty for lying, can evade any responsibility by playing to a hyper-sensitized feeling of guilt or benighted sense of social justice, they will continue to erode the quality of the pubic schools and undermine the educational opportunities of their peers.
Madison public schools are not cesspools of discrimination and racism, rather they are failing examples of social experimentation in which the students and the political forces that benefit from enabling them have wittingly or unwittingly determined to bring down the last institution that can actually make a difference in their futures.
When these undisciplined and essentially illiterate students emerge with unearned diplomas they will be shocked that the work world, and the world of higher education are not eagerly waiting to undo the self-inflicted damage. I taught at MATC for almost 40 years, all of which were a joy and a privilege. But it was not hard to see that the product of Madison schools was changing: in preparedness, in self-discipline, in a willingness to demonstrate respect for others, and most importantly in a desire to take agency and responsibility for their future.
Unless this school board and the new superintendent are willing to do a 180-degree turn I see little hope for things to improve.
Chris Gargan
Verona
