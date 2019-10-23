Dear Editor: I think the Madison Metropolitan School District has now opened itself up to a massive discrimination lawsuit by rehiring the only black employee they fired for using prohibited language. Despite the fact that former white employees used the term in the same "teaching manner" as Anderson they were subjected to termination without rehire. Clearly the board believes there is one set of rules for people of color and another for white employees.
Is this really what Madison voted for?
Chris Gargan
Verona
