Chris Gargan: Indifference to UW faculty show is no surprise

Dear Editor: It appears that sufficient time has passed to comment on the bothersome fact that not a single review of the UW Faculty Exhibition at the Chazen Museum, which began Feb. 1, has appeared in any of the local media. There was a short descriptive piece in one of the weeklies mentioning the construction of the show and the disparate fields that the participants came from, many far removed from the art discipline.
This simple fact suggests some disturbing thoughts: 1) The endeavors these individuals are engaged with are so removed from the interests, curiosities and passions of those who do not breathe the rarefied air of academia that there is no urgency to publish a critical account of this exhibition. 2) The apparent indifference of the art viewing community to this exhibition (on a bright Saturday midday the galleries were empty) suggests that thought number one is on target. 3) There is no one on staff who feels qualified to offer a sincere and in depth critique. 4) And most disturbingly, that the persons tasked with reviewing art in this community found the show trivial, self-aggrandizing and essentially uninteresting.
The quadrennial faculty art show was, for almost 50 years, one of the most exciting high points experienced by the Madison art-making and art-going community. When this exhibition showcased world class painters, printmakers, sculptors, art metal-smiths, ceramicists and draughtsmen the crowds came to be amazed, excited and challenged on terms that were meaningful. When "art" decays to the point where it is only sententious, polemical, politicized and unconnected from issues of aesthetics and craft there is little reason to expect a response other than this resounding indifference.
Chris Gargan
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.