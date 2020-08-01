Chris Gargan: I'm ashamed of 'no confidence' letter against police

Dear Editor: I was saddened and disheartened at the decision of a number of community organizations recent actions to write and collectively sign a letter of no-confidence in the Madison Police Department. I was particularly dismayed to see among those organizations the names of United Faculty and Staff and AFT Local 223. Both of these groups represent people who are supposed to be engaged in sincere and honest inquiry and the search for truth. For them to sign a letter containing support for someone who used threats of violence in an attempt to extort patrons and owners of a restaurant is disgraceful, for them to judge the police investigation into Ms. Bernstein's allegations is equally disturbing, especially as that investigation is ongoing and may very well reach a conclusion which will disappoint them.
But the larger issue is an attack on the integrity and conduct of the individual officers, officers following the training guidelines they were given and which have proven effective in defending the community and the civil rights of its citizens. The police are not enemies of the people, they are of the people. They are fellow community members. They are fellow citizens risking their lives and safety for the people of this community on a daily basis. They protect lives, freedoms and property with such efficiency that most of us are barely aware of their presence. And in an emergency, when catastrophe strikes they are the first to respond, often in disregard of their own safety so that they might protect or save others.
Posturing as if this is some sort of zero sum game, a case of us versus them is disingenuous, unfair, disrespectful and self serving.
I am ashamed that these individuals and groups have acted with such callous disregard for the truth of events and the dignity of their fellow citizens.
Chris Gargan
Member AFT Local 243
Verona
