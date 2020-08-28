Chris Gargan: Education works as a four-legged table

Dear Editor: I read with interest the recent stories on grading procedure changes mandated by administrators and officials (without mention of teacher input), and community group objections to funding referendums.
These stories come on the heels of a conversation I recently had with a former student of mine. He said he sees education as a four-legged table: Students as a leg, teachers and administrators as a leg, community and political leaders as a leg, and most importantly, parents as the final support. Blaming or fixating on any one leg, or only focusing attention on repairing one leg, will ensure that the table falls. The hard work has to be done by every support to make this table level and stable. We imperil the chances of success for any and all students unless each member of each of these groups decides to take responsibility for the total success.
I see little enthusiasm for this realization at the moment in the Madison educational enterprise.
Chris Gargan
Verona
