Chris Gargan: 'Cultural sensitivity' metric for teachers mimics McCarthy efforts

Dear Editor: Well, the law of unintended consequences has struck again. Gov. Scott Walker's determination to punish educators for their unions' political practices by essentially destroying collective bargaining has resulted in Madison's school board's attempts to put a political metric on faculty retention. In the future only 10% of the weighted valuation for layoff decisions will be based on seniority. Thirty years of dedicated service and teaching will weigh less than a quarter of that of vaguely defined "cultural sensitivity," as subjective a measure as can be imagined. Only 30% of the evaluative assessment would be based on the academic performance of the learners as part of the discussion. Clearly teachers who place the emphasis on teaching subject and skill as a priority over "culturally responsive practices" will be aggressively weeded out.
Seventy years ago right-wing demagogues led by Wisconsin's own Joseph McCarthy made a similar effort to use political criteria to eliminate liberal and left-leaning educators from the ranks of the public school. Now the pendulum has swung and self-righteous woke members of the community have adopted the same tactic to enforce political thinking among teachers that conform to their agenda.
It was wrong then and it is wrong now. The irony that this political cudgel was handed to the Madison school board by reactionary, anti-labor forces of the radical right is almost laughable if not for the concomitant tragedy. We can only hope that the community stands against this act of political bullying before public education is further eroded in Madison.
Chris Gargan
Verona
