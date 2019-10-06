Dear Editor: It is difficult to imagine anyone eager to enter the political hornets' nest of Madison politics. The mayor's slue-footed comments on police actions in the field reveal the continuing cultural antagonism between the civilian side of government and those appointed to protect and defend the citizens of the community. Chief Koval has done a superb job in directing his department in the adoption and application of best practices. Being constantly second-guessed by those who own the bully pulpit must get both physically and emotionally exhausting.
I wish the chief's successor the best of luck.
Chris Gargan
Verona
