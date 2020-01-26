Chris Gargan: Before Henderson, honor McPike and Hunt

Dear Editor: With all due respect to Dr. Virginia Henderson, I can think of two Madison educators who should be honored before it becomes her turn.
Milt McPike, who served as a vice principal and then principal from 1974 to 2002 in the process of turning East High into a nationally recognized school of excellence.
And Don Hunt, who taught sculpture and ceramics at West High for 34 years, turning out not just a legion of professional artists but also changing and in many cases saving the lives of many otherwise marginalized students.
Both of these individuals deserve to be at the head of the queue when it comes to naming schools in local educators' honor.
Chris Gargan
Verona
