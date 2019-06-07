Dear Editor: There is an old rule that people need to attend to: the law of unintended consequence. When former Gov. Scott Walker and his lockstep legislature instituted Act 10, effectively demolishing public unions and in particular targeting teachers' unions, there was an outcome they did not anticipate. Administrators, like all persons of authority, can hardly resist un-opposable power.
Virtually every superintendent, school board and principal saw an opportunity to exert control and command without any input from those who actually do the work. What Act 10 did not anticipate was that in communities like Madison, which are beholden to the electoral dominance of left wing, an administration would arise that would see fit to pit the work and safety of their teachers against the loudest voices in the community. Teachers know that there is no one institutionally to support them. Teachers know that disruptive and dangerous behaviors will be not only tolerated but that reporting them or trying to act on them will jeopardize the teacher's employment and reputation in the community.
We have, in the words of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, defined deviancy down, ensuring that the lowest possible bar for civil conduct has become the administratively supported standard. Teachers know this and are leaving at rates greater than 10 percent a year. They are powerless, voiceless and have become the convenient scapegoats for institutional failure — a failure that sits squarely on MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham's doorstep.
Nicely done, GOP. You have effectively empowered generational failure.
Chris Gargan
Verona
