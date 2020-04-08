Chris Cervantes: Wisconsin's spring election echoes Jim Crow

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: I’m reading an interesting book by Heather Cox Richardson called “How The South Won The Civil War.” I see now how Republicans have turned Wisconsin into a Jim Crow state with the complicity of conservative justices of the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts (which met virtually rather than in-person to decide their cases). Forcing an in-person election in urban Milwaukee during a pandemic is certainly a more genteel form of murder and intimidation than showing up as a lynch mob in Klan robes, and less costly than legal fights purging voter rolls.