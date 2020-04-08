Chris Cervantes: Wisconsin's spring election echoes Jim Crow

Dear Editor: I’m reading an interesting book by Heather Cox Richardson called “How The South Won The Civil War.” I see now how Republicans have turned Wisconsin into a Jim Crow state with the complicity of conservative justices of the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts (which met virtually rather than in-person to decide their cases). Forcing an in-person election in urban Milwaukee during a pandemic is certainly a more genteel form of murder and intimidation than showing up as a lynch mob in Klan robes, and less costly than legal fights purging voter rolls.

Chris Cervantes 

Arena

