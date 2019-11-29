Dear Editor: It is interesting to watch the self-imposed convulsions currently being experienced by Madison Metropolitan School District administrators as they try and rationalize the new "40% floor" for grading. It is a sad reflection of the pressure of political expediency being shoved down the throats of educators merely trying to do their jobs. And of course, like all well-meaning acts of social conscience, it comes with a big dose of unintended consequence. Welcome to a new generation for whom showing up is celebrated as an achievement. When reality sets in the day after graduation and the 40-percenters realize that the rest of the world expects actual performance, we can just imagine the outcry and hand wringing as economic and social disparities grow even wider.
I taught at MATC for almost 40 years. On day one we talked about the reality of failure and the necessity of being prepared for the work environment. I cannot imagine an administrator trying to impose a floor on my grading, much less a partial credit for not doing the actual work.
At what point exactly would these administrators like to see students exposed to the reality of the world they will be expected to succeed in?
Chris Gargan
Verona
