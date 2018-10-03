Dear Editor: It's been about 80 days since Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme court, and now Republicans are crying foul about the Democrats' attempts to delay the confirmation vote, calling it a "political con game."
I hate these hypocrites.
During the Obama administration, Merrick Garland's nomination languished for 293 days. Republican senators refused to even hold hearings, let alone schedule a vote. There was NO JUSTIFICATION for this delay whatsoever, other than the expressly political purpose of "letting the people decide" and gambling on a Republican winning back the White House.
Garland, for the record, was no leftist ideologue. He was the kind of moderate so far to the center that even some Republicans floated his name as a Scalia replacement — before Obama went for it and they were hypocrites about that idea too. And, as far as we know, there were no skeletons hiding in Merrick Garland's closet.
Kavanaugh stands accused of a litany of sexual misconduct: exposing himself, groping, sexual assault, spiking drinks, and possibly even participating in gang rapes. How much of these are true? I don't know, but I think we can spare an extra 200 days or so investigating the claims of the women who have, and who continue, to come forward. They deserve it, and so do we.
Chris Calvey
Madison
