Dear Editor: Bill Berry’s Aug. 6 column repeated false claims about clean, homegrown biofuels made from Wisconsin farm crops. In truth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ethanol reduces carbon emissions by 43 percent compared to petroleum — largely because farmers are making more efficient use of existing cropland.
Berry cited the National Wildlife Federation’s take on a recent Environmental Protection Agency report. But the NWF has spent years working with the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association’s spin machine, representing the world’s largest oil refiners and other major polluters.
In reality, the EPA report merely acknowledges that any farming, no matter how sustainable, can have an impact on the environment — at least, compared to producing nothing. But the authors offered “insufficient evidence to support a conclusion” on that impact. In fact, the report skips over the carbon benefits of biofuels and offers no comparison against the destruction caused by fossil fuels. The oil industry simply cherry-picked a few phrases, hoping observers won’t bother to ask questions.
Thankfully, there are better sources for information, including the USDA, the Department of Energy, and clean energy leaders who report that ethanol helps keep our air free of volatile compounds, cancer-causing chemicals, and smog.
Chris Bliley, vice president of regulatory affairs, Growth Energy, which representing supporters and producers of ethanol
