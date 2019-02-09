Dear Editor: These thoughts after reading editor Paul Fanlund's column about Scott Klug's views on the mainstream press:
We have a president who cannot open his mouth without lying and those lies are frequently reinforced by Fox News, which effectively serves as the beverage dispenser for the Kool-Aid-drinking crowd. To ignore those lies simply to be deferential to the high office of the president is totally wrongheaded. Yes, the office is traditionally one of prestige and honor, but the current occupant of the Oval Office has thoroughly debased it.
Furthermore, frequent mention of the Russian interference in our election is perfectly legitimate because it underpins everything that is happening in our country at this point. We have no idea whether Trump's statements and actions are a result of his Russian entanglements — whether business or personal — and his unprecedented secrecy regarding his meetings with Putin does nothing to alleviate our concerns.
I am thankful that the New York Times and the Washington Post focus on the things that raise questions about Trump's legitimacy, competence, and honesty. Even if some newly engaged readers fall away after this crisis in our country has passed, the media's efforts will not have been wasted.
Chris Beck
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.