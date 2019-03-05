Dear Editor: It is a widely held opinion that education is important to success in life, but an often overlooked aspect in that all education is not created equal.
In predominately nonwhite districts, the funding gap can manifest itself in several ways. One of the most visible is computer access. In my personal experience attending a majority nonwhite district, we did have computers, but we were not taught to use them in a computer class, or even allowed to use them in our spare time. The only time we could use them was in computer class, which focused on typing techniques. This put everyone who attended my school at a disadvantage, as we were computer illiterate. This affects pupils after graduation as well, seeing as a lot of entry-level office jobs require employees to know basic software.
The education funding gap also results in a lack of basic materials. In my whole high school experience it was a given that we would not have enough money to buy paper. This meant we could not print out worksheets for anything other than tests. Not having practice sheets lowered our ability to get better at what we were practicing, but the main impact was that we were robbed of the ability to learn what practice does. Not having any homework or worksheets to compensate for the lack of paper never gave us the important lesson that to get better, we need to do hard things.
Chijioke Agwoeme, UW-Madison student
Milwaukee
