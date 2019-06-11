Dear Editor: This opinion I am about to write is coming from a post-abortive mother. Abortion is the murder of a child (baby)! The Democrats are always changing the language to fit their idea, making a baby a disease. The truth is, it is in fact ending the life of a child. The so-called reproductive health rights that they like to use is not health care and does not consider the aftermath of what the woman will suffer such as PTSD or post-abortion trauma, as I have suffered it for over 30 years, not to mention what it did to my soul. If you want to fund a bill, give money to the pregnancy resource centers available in Wisconsin so that mothers have a way of keeping their child or place for adoption. Planned Parenthood seems to care more about how much money they can make on the life of a baby rather than addressing the true problems.
We in this country are slowly aborting America if we do not stop this madness. To kill a baby is in fact a sacrifice to the evil one, and evil begets evil whether you like to hear it or not. Those are the facts!
Cheryl Erickson
Nekoosa
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.