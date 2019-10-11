Dear Editor: We are not being protected from wireless harm. The Federal Communications Commission recently recommended keeping 1996 wireless radiofrequency/microwave exposure limits, created by briefly heating a fluid-filled model of a 220-pound man’s head. In 2002, Norbert Hankin, EPA Radiation Protection Division, stated testing was needed for women, children, ill and elderly people, and for longer periods. None were done.
Current robust science reveals harm from lower, non-heating radiofrequencies/microwaves, including activation of cellular calcium gateways. Abnormal calcium causes oxidative stress, DNA breakage, cancer, infertility, blood-brain barrier breakdown and loss of the sleep hormone melatonin. Ignoring science, FCC promoted lining the streets with small cell towers nationwide — for 4G and new 5th Generation wireless. 5G adds high milli-meter waves to existing wireless, enabling transmissions from everyday items in the “Internet of Things.”
Let’s demand FCC accountability. Tell Wisconsin lawmakers to re-ask Congressman Peter DeFazio’s pointed questions, which the FCC refused to answer.
1. What scientific literature or research has the FCC, EPA, FDA, and related agencies used to determine that 5G technology will not cause any adverse health effects in humans? Please cite specific studies and research conducted.
2. What gaps exist in our current understanding of possible health effects from 5G technology, as well as the possible health effects of RF radiation writ large?
3. What efforts has the federal government taken to educate the public, as well as state and local governments, about its research on RF radiation and safety guidelines as it relates to 5G technology?
Charyl Zehfus
Sheboygan
