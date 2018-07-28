Dear Editor: Ron Johnson is bought and paid for by Russia. In your face. Scott Walker is pictured with a Russian banker and a Russian spy. Our voting machines were targeted by Russia. I think we need to go back to paper until we fiqure who in our government is trying to destroy our country — and they all seem to be Republicans. Who would turn traitor to get elected into office? No wonder Congress does nothing to protect us; they are up to their butts in Russian money and Putin always wants repayment for his favors. Vote Democrat and save our country from becoming Russia. We gave up a good guy like Russ Feingold for this Russian traitor.
Charlotte Huelsemann
North Freedom
