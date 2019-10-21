Dear Editor: Sure seems like the Republication legislators have no interest in helping out the small farm families. Maybe someone should push back on them and help them see the light of day. It also appears that a lot of politicians have ownership in farms and are getting some pretty substantial government welfare checks due to the Republican president blaming all things bad on China and their trade practices. The farmer has kept this country fed and have been good stewards of the land for centuries. Now it seems only Republicans have a say in the direction we go and it does not appear to be upward for farmers. Shameful!
Charlotte Banczak
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.