Dear Editor: The photograph of young men in Baraboo giving the Nazi salute is disgusting. Where are these boys' parents? Where are the teachers of Baraboo? Who failed to teach them the history and amorality behind such a depraved hateful gesture? Who will be held accountable?
These boys are not children. They are young men, many the same age as my father and his friends who gave their lives fighting the Nazis. Do these boys think this is a joke? How dare they defile the memory of those who were murdered, and those who served to liberate and protect others.
This photograph, this behavior, is a stain on Baraboo, and on Wisconsin. And on the United States. If any of those boys is planning to apply to college, perhaps the colleges should be notified that they are welcoming racists, or fools, or both. Shame on them.
I would suggest that each one be shown a film on the Holocaust and made to read and report on "Survival in Auschwitz" by Primo Levi, "Night" by Eli Wiesel, "The Last Jew of Treblinka" by Chil Rajchman. And then publicly apologize.
We must all be responsible for finding a new path, for recognizing and repudiating hatred, for reclaiming compassion and a moral existence.
Charline Spektor
New York City
