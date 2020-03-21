Charlie Talbert: Vote to ban dog, cat testing

Dear Editor: What happens when a once (perhaps) necessary evil becomes just a plain, ordinary evil? Village of Spring Green voters will consider the question on April 7. Should invasive testing on dogs and cats — and breeding them for that purpose — be permitted in their community?
Everyone knows the misery can be horrific. Force-feeding dogs enough detergent or industrial chemicals to cause them to vomit blood until death. Injecting them with lethal pathogens like salmonella and rabies. Genetically altering them to have crippling and excruciating deformities. Breeding and warehousing these animals in crowded spaces of stacked cages that create a continuous racket of howling and whimpering. The suffering is undeniable.
But few — mostly the animal research industry and those like grant-receiving universities who benefit financially — promote the myth that this suffering is effective or necessary. The view of those not financially connected, however, is summed up by the former Director of the National Institute of Health, Elias Zerhouni, who has put it this way: “We all drank the Kool Aid on that one…The problem is that [animal testing] hasn’t worked…we need to refocus and adapt new methodologies for use in humans to understand disease biology in humans.”
Maybe in earlier times, as its proponents claim, experiments like these benefited the public health. But today torturing dogs and cats for nothing more than financial gain is profoundly immoral. It has no place in Spring Green or anywhere else.
Charlie Talbert
Monona
