Dear Editor: Although I hadn’t felt "displaced" until reading Abigail Becker's Aug. 12 article, it seems to me this might be too little too late. As a resident in the Emerson East neighborhood for almost 29 years I feel the city did not hear the concerns of residents in regard to the project now known as the Graaskamp apartments. There was not a single neighbor that did not have concerns about the impact this project would have on traffic, safety, crime and livability in the area. The developer offered nothing that was a benefit to the neighborhood yet had this project approved with very little pushback from the planning commission or the City Council. Now that the project is underway it is obvious how out of scale the building will be in relation to the surrounding homes. Until there are means put in place that specify measurable, specific and binding benefits to an established neighborhood this type of development atrocity will continue. The decision to move from our home of 29 years was made for us by the easy path to approval for the Graaskamp apartment project and the likelihood that other projects in the area would be approved in the same fashion.
Charlie Rein
Madison
